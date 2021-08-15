Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Short Interest Down 64.4% in July

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decline of 64.4% from the July 15th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 277.8% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 207,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 152,829 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 11.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 85,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 8,597 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 2.5% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 84,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 41.6% in the first quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 62,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 18,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 4.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund alerts:

Shares of HNW stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.62. 47,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,369. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.38 and a 1 year high of $15.63.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in pursuing high level current income, with the potential for capital appreciation as a secondary objective. It invests in a higher yielding asset classes, including global high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.