Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a decrease of 64.0% from the July 15th total of 97,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.46. 14,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,786. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.66. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $12.10.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Company Profile
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.
