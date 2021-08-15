Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a decrease of 64.0% from the July 15th total of 97,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.46. 14,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,786. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.66. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $12.10.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 489.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 453,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 376,935 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 448.0% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 245,225 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 200,475 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,654,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 341.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 109,129 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 11.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 414,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after buying an additional 42,112 shares during the period.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

