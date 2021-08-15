PirateCash Price Hits $0.0543 on Major Exchanges (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. PirateCash has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $1,019.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PirateCash has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar. One PirateCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0543 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000024 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000365 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About PirateCash

PIRATE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 34,745,320 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

