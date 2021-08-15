PIXEL (PXL) Trading 37.9% Higher This Week

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded up 62.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 15th. During the last week, PIXEL has traded 37.9% higher against the US dollar. One PIXEL coin can currently be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. PIXEL has a total market cap of $3.42 million and $2,998.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,136.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $700.74 or 0.01486622 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.34 or 0.00365610 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.42 or 0.00119686 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003298 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000027 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About PIXEL

PIXEL (CRYPTO:PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

PIXEL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

