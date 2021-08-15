Pizza (PIZZA) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $24,993.00

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. During the last seven days, Pizza has traded 16.6% higher against the dollar. Pizza has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and $24,993.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pizza coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0555 or 0.00000120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pizza alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001365 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007903 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $756.85 or 0.01632396 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00010672 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Pizza Coin Profile

Pizza is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . The official website for Pizza is pizza.live . Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Buying and Selling Pizza

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pizza and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.