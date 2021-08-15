Plastic2Oil, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOI) Short Interest Update

Plastic2Oil, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 147,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PTOI stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. Plastic2Oil has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.02.

Plastic2Oil Company Profile

Plastic2Oil, Inc engages in the transforming waste plastics to oil and other fuel products in the United States. It produces light and heavy fuel products, such as naphtha, fuel oil No. 2 and fuel oil No. 6. The company also produces by-products, including a reusable off-gas similar to natural gas and a carbon residue known as petcoke.

