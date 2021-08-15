Plastic2Oil, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOI) Short Interest Update

Plastic2Oil, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 147,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
PTOI stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. Plastic2Oil has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.02.
Plastic2Oil Company Profile
