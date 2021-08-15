PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lessened its position in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) by 66.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522,001 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.72% of PlayAGS worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in PlayAGS by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in PlayAGS during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in PlayAGS during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in PlayAGS during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in PlayAGS during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGS opened at $7.45 on Friday. PlayAGS Inc has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $11.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.27 million, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.00, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.69.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 76.20%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PlayAGS Inc will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AGS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PlayAGS from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities raised shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PlayAGS from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist raised shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.55.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

