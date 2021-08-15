Playcent (PCNT) Price Tops $0.0984 on Top Exchanges

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 15th. In the last seven days, Playcent has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar. One Playcent coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0984 or 0.00000213 BTC on major exchanges. Playcent has a market cap of $2.52 million and approximately $994,706.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00057518 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00015778 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.30 or 0.00857883 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.34 or 0.00106806 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00044214 BTC.

About Playcent

Playcent is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,583,123 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Buying and Selling Playcent

