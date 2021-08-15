PlayDapp Reaches Market Cap of $169.84 Million (PLA)

PlayDapp (CURRENCY:PLA) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. Over the last week, PlayDapp has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. PlayDapp has a market capitalization of $169.84 million and $94.30 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayDapp coin can now be bought for $0.93 or 0.00002027 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PlayDapp alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00057814 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003070 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00015430 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.56 or 0.00867781 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.15 or 0.00104580 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00043763 BTC.

PlayDapp Profile

PlayDapp is a coin. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,976,702 coins. PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.io . PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup . PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

PlayDapp Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayDapp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayDapp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlayDapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayDapp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.