PlayDapp Tops 24 Hour Volume of $57.50 Million (PLA)

PlayDapp (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 15th. PlayDapp has a market capitalization of $169.56 million and approximately $57.50 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PlayDapp has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. One PlayDapp coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.93 or 0.00001949 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00058845 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00015485 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $414.86 or 0.00867656 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.58 or 0.00107870 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00044248 BTC.

PlayDapp Profile

PlayDapp (PLA) is a coin. It launched on November 21st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,976,702 coins. The official message board for PlayDapp is medium.com/playdappgames . PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.io . PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

