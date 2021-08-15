PlayFuel (PLF) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.28 Million

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One PlayFuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PlayFuel has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. PlayFuel has a total market cap of $2.28 million and $4.18 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00056767 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00015465 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $392.55 or 0.00858045 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.68 or 0.00104225 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00044203 BTC.

PlayFuel Coin Profile

PlayFuel (PLF) is a coin. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. PlayFuel’s official website is playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official message board is news.playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

PlayFuel Coin Trading

