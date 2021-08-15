Plian (PI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.07 Million

Plian (CURRENCY:PI) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Plian has a market cap of $8.07 million and approximately $59,567.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Plian has traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar. One Plian coin can now be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Plian alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00059673 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003130 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00015775 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.46 or 0.00874270 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.68 or 0.00109546 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00045040 BTC.

Plian Profile

Plian (PI) is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 833,519,707 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Buying and Selling Plian

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Plian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Plian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Plian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Plian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.