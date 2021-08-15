PlotX 24 Hour Volume Hits $656,729.00 (PLOT)

PlotX (CURRENCY:PLOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. During the last seven days, PlotX has traded up 12.8% against the dollar. One PlotX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0767 or 0.00000163 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PlotX has a market capitalization of $5.09 million and $656,729.00 worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PlotX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00059014 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00015854 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $411.94 or 0.00874288 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.61 or 0.00109536 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00044492 BTC.

PlotX Profile

PLOT is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,318,562 coins. The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PlotX is plotx.io . PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

PlotX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlotX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlotX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlotX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PlotX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlotX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.