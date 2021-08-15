PlutusDeFi (PLT) 1-Day Volume Reaches $2.35 Million

PlutusDeFi (CURRENCY:PLT) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One PlutusDeFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000915 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PlutusDeFi has a total market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of PlutusDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PlutusDeFi has traded down 30.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00057559 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00015565 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.64 or 0.00861705 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.51 or 0.00105390 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00044352 BTC.

About PlutusDeFi

PlutusDeFi is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2020. PlutusDeFi’s total supply is 107,790,338 coins and its circulating supply is 21,072,987 coins. The official message board for PlutusDeFi is medium.com/plutusdefi . PlutusDeFi’s official website is plutusdefi.com . PlutusDeFi’s official Twitter account is @adddotxyz

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz upholds the core values of decentralization. That’s why ADD.xyz’s Defi-As-A-Service solutions focus on user privacy, anonymity and maintaining sovereignty over users wealth. ADD.xyz aims to makes it easy to enter the world of decentralized finance. PlutusDeFi is rebranding its platform to Add.xyz. Please, visit the announcement page. “

Buying and Selling PlutusDeFi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlutusDeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlutusDeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlutusDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

