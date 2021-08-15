PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PMVC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PMVC) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decline of 50.7% from the July 15th total of 21,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition by 11,025.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 39,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.75. PMV Consumer Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.60.

PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the consumer industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

