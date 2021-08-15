PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PMVC) Shares Sold by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PMVC) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 576,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,127 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 2.64% of PMV Consumer Acquisition worth $5,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 39,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $463,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $490,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,713,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.75. PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.60.

PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the consumer industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

