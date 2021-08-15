Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Short Interest Update

Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decline of 49.5% from the July 15th total of 20,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

PCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Points International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Points International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Points International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Points International from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Points International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. QV Investors Inc. raised its position in Points International by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 988,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,158,000 after purchasing an additional 103,864 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Points International by 838.1% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 425,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after purchasing an additional 379,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Points International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Points International stock opened at $16.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.16 million, a P/E ratio of -29.39 and a beta of 1.58. Points International has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.01.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Points International had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 14.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Points International will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Points International Company Profile

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

