POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Short Interest Update

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 76,300 shares, an increase of 94.6% from the July 15th total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 763.0 days.

PORBF remained flat at $$19.88 on Friday. POLA Orbis has a 52-week low of $19.88 and a 52-week high of $21.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.33 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut POLA Orbis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM Ã THREE, and DECENCIA brand names.

