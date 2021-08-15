Polarean Imaging plc (OTCMKTS:PLLWF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Polarean Imaging plc (OTCMKTS:PLLWF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,300 shares, a decrease of 60.5% from the July 15th total of 150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.9 days.

Shares of PLLWF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.25. 190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,080. Polarean Imaging has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.30.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Polarean Imaging in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Polarean Imaging plc operates as a medical drug-device combination company serving the medical imaging market in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development and commercialization of gas polarizer devices and ancillary instruments. It develops equipment that enables existing magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems to achieve a level of pulmonary functional imaging and specializes in the use of polarized Xenon gas (129Xe) as an imaging agent to visualize ventilation and gas exchange regionally in the smallest airways of the lungs, the tissue barrier between the lung and the bloodstream, and in the pulmonary vasculature; and a novel diagnostic approach.

