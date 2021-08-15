Polis (POLIS) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $474.00

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded down 11.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 15th. One Polis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000349 BTC on exchanges. Polis has a total market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $474.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Polis has traded up 65.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Polis alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001365 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007849 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $758.83 or 0.01623701 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00010585 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Polis

Polis (POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official website is polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.