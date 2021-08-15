Polkadex Reaches Market Cap of $32.67 Million (PDEX)

Polkadex (CURRENCY:PDEX) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. One Polkadex coin can now be bought for $10.30 or 0.00022334 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkadex has a total market cap of $32.67 million and approximately $2.76 million worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Polkadex has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Polkadex

Polkadex’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,172,895 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Polkadex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkadex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

