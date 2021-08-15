PolkaFoundry (PKF) Hits Market Cap of $16.69 Million

PolkaFoundry (CURRENCY:PKF) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 15th. In the last seven days, PolkaFoundry has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. One PolkaFoundry coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001213 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PolkaFoundry has a total market cap of $16.69 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of PolkaFoundry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00058433 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00015780 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.63 or 0.00864787 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.64 or 0.00109556 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00044429 BTC.

PolkaFoundry Profile

PolkaFoundry is a coin. PolkaFoundry’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,172,084 coins. PolkaFoundry’s official Twitter account is @polkafoundry

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaFoundry is a one-stop dApp factory providing interoperability with DeFi and Web 3.0 ecosystems by leveraging the Polkadot multi-chain blockchain. It’s optimized to tackle various real-world problems, especially those related to dapp UX, to the highest standard of practice and efficiency demanded from the non-stop technological industry nowadays. The platform consists of a public blockchain (the PolkaFoundry blockchain) plus several dapp developer support services, including identity service (PolkaID), document storage service (DocuGuard), and Oracle service (Decentralized Gate). “

Buying and Selling PolkaFoundry

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaFoundry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaFoundry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolkaFoundry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

