Polkamarkets Price Tops $0.41 on Major Exchanges (POLK)

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 15th. Over the last seven days, Polkamarkets has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Polkamarkets coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000877 BTC on major exchanges. Polkamarkets has a market capitalization of $17.25 million and approximately $248,467.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00058344 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00015833 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $403.01 or 0.00861599 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.69 or 0.00108380 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00044592 BTC.

Polkamarkets Coin Profile

Polkamarkets (CRYPTO:POLK) is a coin. It was first traded on February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,065,897 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Polkamarkets Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkamarkets should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkamarkets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

