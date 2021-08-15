PolkaWar (PWAR) Reaches Market Cap of $2.40 Million

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. PolkaWar has a total market cap of $2.40 million and approximately $587,289.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolkaWar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000497 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, PolkaWar has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00049002 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.81 or 0.00135382 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.62 or 0.00156186 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003917 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,162.18 or 1.00054323 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.94 or 0.00873932 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,259.18 or 0.06914339 BTC.

PolkaWar Profile

PolkaWar’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,250,000 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

PolkaWar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaWar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolkaWar using one of the exchanges listed above.

