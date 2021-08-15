Polker 24 Hour Volume Hits $197,557.00 (PKR)

Polker (CURRENCY:PKR) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. In the last week, Polker has traded up 24% against the US dollar. One Polker coin can currently be bought for $0.0413 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges. Polker has a total market cap of $868,793.74 and approximately $197,557.00 worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Polker alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00049389 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.90 or 0.00135454 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.66 or 0.00156152 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003921 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,349.87 or 1.00377326 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $413.40 or 0.00876365 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,268.98 or 0.06929941 BTC.

Polker Profile

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,041,300 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR

Polker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.