Polychain Monsters (PMON) Price Up 92.2% Over Last Week

Polychain Monsters (CURRENCY:PMON) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. One Polychain Monsters coin can now be bought for approximately $15.11 or 0.00031793 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Polychain Monsters has traded 92.2% higher against the US dollar. Polychain Monsters has a market capitalization of $51.99 million and approximately $4.06 million worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00059438 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00015589 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.64 or 0.00872367 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.28 or 0.00107886 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00044459 BTC.

About Polychain Monsters

Polychain Monsters is a coin. Its genesis date was March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,570,597 coins and its circulating supply is 3,440,354 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

Buying and Selling Polychain Monsters

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polychain Monsters directly using U.S. dollars.

