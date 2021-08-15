Polyient Games Governance Token Trading Up 1.1% This Week (PGT)

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Polyient Games Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $2.46 million and approximately $478,851.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polyient Games Governance Token coin can now be bought for approximately $134.87 or 0.00291455 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00057637 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00015786 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.08 or 0.00858120 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.88 or 0.00107803 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00044426 BTC.

Polyient Games Governance Token Profile

Polyient Games Governance Token is a coin. It launched on January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,236 coins. The official message board for Polyient Games Governance Token is medium.com/polyient-games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official website is www.polyient.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyient Games is an investment firm focused on the non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain gaming industries. It invests in startups that are building the infrastructure and applications that will scale the NFT asset class. In addition to its investment activities, Polyient is also building the Polyient Games Ecosystem (PG Ecosystem), a collaborative platform that aims to bring together all participants in the NFT market, ranging from blockchain games and major blockchain networks to NFT collectors and gamers. “

Polyient Games Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polyient Games Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polyient Games Governance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polyient Games Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

