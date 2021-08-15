Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Trading Up 10.6% Over Last Week

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 15th. Poolz Finance has a total market cap of $2.78 million and $891,187.00 worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar. One Poolz Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.30 or 0.00009052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00048687 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.90 or 0.00138676 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.80 or 0.00155312 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004050 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,586.68 or 1.00145578 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.07 or 0.00873506 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,284.61 or 0.06912422 BTC.

About Poolz Finance

Poolz Finance was first traded on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 647,472 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Buying and Selling Poolz Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poolz Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Poolz Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

