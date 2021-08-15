Poseidon Network (QQQ) Market Cap Hits $48.64 Million

Poseidon Network (CURRENCY:QQQ) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Poseidon Network has a market capitalization of $48.64 million and approximately $222,519.00 worth of Poseidon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Poseidon Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Poseidon Network has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002470 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00058953 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000208 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Poseidon Network Profile

QQQ is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. Poseidon Network’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,202,875,408 coins. The official website for Poseidon Network is poseidon.network . The Reddit community for Poseidon Network is https://reddit.com/r/QQQ_Poseidon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Poseidon Network’s official Twitter account is @qqqtoken . Poseidon Network’s official message board is medium.com/poseidonnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Products of the Poseidon Network are positioned as a worldwide decentralized P2P infrastructure, including: Decentralized CDN, Distributed Storage, Distributed Content Delivering, TEE…etc. The POSEIDON NETWORK is the world's first CDN hybrid blockchain application platform, which is built on the concept of Internet of Things.The Poseidon Network runs on a dual-token system: Security token – PSD, and utility token – QQQ. The PSD token is anchored to the real value of POSEIDON NETWORK mainnet including all of the devices – NAS, desktops, mobiles, IoTs…etc – and network resources – bandwidth, storage, computations…etc. If you own PSD token, you own some duty and rights to the mainnet, likewise, legal citizen in the world of Poseidon Network. It means that, you have the right to vote or, even more, amend the law, which are smart contracts in this case, on governance layer. The QQQ is the utility token of the Poseidon Network platform. “

Poseidon Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poseidon Network directly using U.S. dollars.

