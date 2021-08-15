POSTD Merchant Banque (OTCMKTS:PMBY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

POSTD Merchant Banque (OTCMKTS:PMBY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 60.6% from the July 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PMBY traded up 0.01 on Friday, reaching 0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,851. POSTD Merchant Banque has a 1 year low of 0.01 and a 1 year high of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 0.12.

POSTD Merchant Banque Company Profile

POSTD Merchant Banque operates as a non-depository financial institution that offers institutional debt or equity for clients in the private markets in the United States. The company provides corporate finance advisory services. Its services include project financing, credit enhancement, digital banking services, tokenization services, digital exchange services, bank vaulting services, restructuring/debt advisory/mergers and acquisitions, and echecks.

