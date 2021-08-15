POSTD Merchant Banque (OTCMKTS:PMBY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

POSTD Merchant Banque (OTCMKTS:PMBY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 60.6% from the July 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
PMBY traded up 0.01 on Friday, reaching 0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,851. POSTD Merchant Banque has a 1 year low of 0.01 and a 1 year high of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 0.12.
POSTD Merchant Banque Company Profile
