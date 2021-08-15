PotCoin Trading 7.3% Higher This Week (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0179 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $4.06 million and $621.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,136.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,295.47 or 0.06991323 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $700.74 or 0.01486622 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $184.64 or 0.00391719 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.88 or 0.00163094 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $271.36 or 0.00575691 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $172.34 or 0.00365610 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006372 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $155.54 or 0.00329984 BTC.

About PotCoin

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,545,980 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

