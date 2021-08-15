Power Ledger (POWR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $42.80 Million

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 15th. One Power Ledger coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000699 BTC on major exchanges. Power Ledger has a market cap of $141.77 million and approximately $42.80 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Power Ledger has traded up 7.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Power Ledger Profile

POWR is a coin. It launched on June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 437,485,997 coins. The official website for Power Ledger is powerledger.io . Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger . The official message board for Power Ledger is medium.com/power-ledger

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

Buying and Selling Power Ledger

