PowerPool Hits Market Capitalization of $50.35 Million (CVP)

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 15th. PowerPool has a market capitalization of $50.35 million and approximately $4.72 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PowerPool has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PowerPool coin can now be bought for $1.51 or 0.00003289 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00057471 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00015381 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.88 or 0.00865665 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.86 or 0.00104383 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00043821 BTC.

PowerPool Profile

PowerPool (CRYPTO:CVP) is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,385,901 coins. PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp . The official website for PowerPool is powerpool.finance . PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling PowerPool

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PowerPool should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PowerPool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

