PowerTrade Fuel Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $141,502.00 (PTF)

PowerTrade Fuel (CURRENCY:PTF) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 15th. PowerTrade Fuel has a market cap of $7.77 million and $141,502.00 worth of PowerTrade Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PowerTrade Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000699 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, PowerTrade Fuel has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00059308 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003105 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00015583 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $415.47 or 0.00871096 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.62 or 0.00108238 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00044477 BTC.

PowerTrade Fuel Profile

PowerTrade Fuel is a coin. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2020. PowerTrade Fuel’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,311,586 coins. PowerTrade Fuel’s official Twitter account is @PowerTradeHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . PowerTrade Fuel’s official website is power.trade

According to CryptoCompare, “PowerTrade believes that the users' trading platform should be as mobile and dynamic as they are. That’s why PoerTrade is offering a mobile-first trading experience that’s designed to be simple, fast, and focused on the users' success. “

PowerTrade Fuel Coin Trading

