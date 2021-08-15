PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Stock Position Raised by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,643 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $10,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 102,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 461,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,335,000 after acquiring an additional 23,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in PPG Industries by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total transaction of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.08.

NYSE:PPG opened at $169.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.98. The company has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.95 and a 52 week high of $182.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.40%.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

