PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Bought by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the period. PPL makes up 1.0% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in PPL were worth $3,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,085,000 after purchasing an additional 19,617 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 278,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 24,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.64.

Shares of PPL traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,469,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,031,641. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $25.47 and a 1-year high of $30.81. The company has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). PPL had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.17%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.