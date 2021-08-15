Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$52.75.

PD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Precision Drilling to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. TD Securities upped their target price on Precision Drilling from C$40.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Tudor Pickering set a C$42.31 target price on Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore upped their target price on Precision Drilling from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

PD opened at C$39.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$526.71 million and a PE ratio of -3.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$45.75. Precision Drilling has a one year low of C$15.80 and a one year high of C$54.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.98, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C($5.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($4.55) by C($1.16). The firm had revenue of C$201.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$207.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post -4.5100007 EPS for the current year.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

