Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 32.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 94,418 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.40% of Preferred Apartment Communities worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares during the period. 47.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on APTS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

NYSE APTS opened at $11.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.50. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $12.01. The company has a market cap of $613.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.15.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.13. Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 0.90%. As a group, analysts forecast that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.42%.

In other news, Director Sara Finley purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.51 per share, for a total transaction of $52,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,562.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Preferred Apartment Communities Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

