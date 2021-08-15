Principal Edge Active Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD) Shares to Split on Tuesday, August 31st

Shares of Principal Edge Active Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD) are scheduled to split on Tuesday, August 31st. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, August 31st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, August 31st.

NYSEARCA YLD opened at $41.88 on Friday. Principal Edge Active Income ETF has a 12 month low of $37.30 and a 12 month high of $43.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Principal Edge Active Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Principal Edge Active Income ETF by 173.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Principal Edge Active Income ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Principal Edge Active Income ETF by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the period.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Principal Edge Active Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Edge Active Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.