Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 28,392 Shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,392 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Avanos Medical worth $7,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVNS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,611,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,428,000 after buying an additional 287,727 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,269,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,263,000 after buying an additional 57,263 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,392,000 after buying an additional 45,830 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $17,764,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 289,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,667,000 after buying an additional 59,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

NYSE:AVNS opened at $34.24 on Friday. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.92 and a 1 year high of $53.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 1,141.33 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.81.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVNS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Avanos Medical from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Avanos Medical from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens cut Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.