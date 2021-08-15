Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 34,992 Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 34,992 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.39% of MacroGenics worth $7,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 23,803 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 666,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,218,000 after buying an additional 295,600 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,933,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,135,000 after buying an additional 558,377 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the 1st quarter worth about $1,172,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,998,000 after buying an additional 110,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

In other MacroGenics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.53 per share, with a total value of $1,539,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,100,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,244,578.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MacroGenics stock opened at $23.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 2.25. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $36.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.90.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.38). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 41.16% and a negative net margin of 109.07%. The business had revenue of $30.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.55 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

MGNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

