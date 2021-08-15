Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 5,748 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Twist Bioscience worth $6,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twist Bioscience stock opened at $100.51 on Friday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1-year low of $59.26 and a 1-year high of $214.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.09 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.98.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $35.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.43 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 109.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. Analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Patrick Weiss sold 4,905 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $433,552.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,308 shares in the company, valued at $4,800,284.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jan Johannessen sold 5,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $441,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,714.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,248 shares of company stock valued at $14,563,711. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TWST. William Blair began coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Twist Bioscience currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

