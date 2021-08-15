Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 83,136 Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 572,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,136 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.35% of Service Properties Trust worth $6,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SVC. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 61,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 11,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 148.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

SVC stock opened at $11.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.47. Service Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $6.77 and a 12 month high of $15.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.43. Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 45.34% and a negative return on equity of 21.99%. As a group, analysts predict that Service Properties Trust will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.25%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SVC. B. Riley upgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

