Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 59.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,194 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,071 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of AngloGold Ashanti worth $6,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 8.6% during the first quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 3,370,107 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,041,000 after buying an additional 268,121 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter worth about $1,468,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 2.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,769,358 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,873,000 after buying an additional 38,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AU. Investec upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. AngloGold Ashanti has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $15.90 on Friday. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $30.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates ten operations and three projects in eight countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

