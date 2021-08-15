Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.64% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare worth $7,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRHC. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 11.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 20.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $491,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 841,360 shares in the company, valued at $34,453,692. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $28,953.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,618,372.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,047 shares of company stock worth $2,319,538 over the last 90 days. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TRHC opened at $35.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.83. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.12 and a 12-month high of $69.31. The company has a market capitalization of $870.25 million, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Several analysts have issued reports on TRHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.26 price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.81.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

