Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.78% of Orthofix Medical worth $6,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,213,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $374,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,261,145 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $141,371,000 after purchasing an additional 172,290 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 573,671 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $24,869,000 after purchasing an additional 171,618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

OFIX stock opened at $39.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $781.77 million, a PE ratio of -26.65, a PEG ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 1.12. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.03 and a 12-month high of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.92.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. As a group, analysts predict that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Orthofix Medical Profile

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

