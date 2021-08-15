Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 767,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 14,559 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.70% of NOW worth $7,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DNOW. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NOW in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in NOW in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in NOW in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in NOW in the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in NOW by 22.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get NOW alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.20.

DNOW opened at $7.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. NOW Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $11.98. The company has a market capitalization of $826.99 million, a P/E ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.46.

NOW Company Profile

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.