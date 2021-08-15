Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 266,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,606 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Pilgrim’s Pride worth $6,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPC. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 40.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter worth $214,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the first quarter valued at $221,000. 15.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PPC shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $27.34 on Friday. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $27.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of -210.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.10.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Pilgrim’s Pride had a positive return on equity of 18.53% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

