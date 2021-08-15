Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 327,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,403 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.50% of Independent Bank worth $7,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBCP. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Independent Bank during the first quarter worth $213,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Independent Bank by 123.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank during the first quarter worth $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IBCP opened at $21.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.87 million, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Independent Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $12.14 and a 52 week high of $24.73.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.11). Independent Bank had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 18.37%. Equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.20%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Independent Bank Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.