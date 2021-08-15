Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 450,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 75,162 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of KAR Auction Services worth $6,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAR. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 6,525 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 12,182 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter worth $33,747,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,625,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,477,000 after acquiring an additional 39,329 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 4.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

Shares of KAR stock opened at $18.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.41. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $20.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.53.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 4.03%. On average, equities analysts expect that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

